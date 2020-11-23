SCHLOTTERBECK, Robert Leo



August 12, 1925 – November 20, 2020



Robert Leo Schlotterbeck passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in Brookville, Ohio, at age 95. Noted for his compassion, a genuine interest in people he met, and his intellectual



curiosity, Bob was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.



Robert was born and raised in Lewisburg, Ohio, the second of four children of the late Seth and Alice (Heck) Schlotterbeck. Like so many of his generation, Bob proudly served in World War II, joining the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 18. He flew 53 missions in the nose of a B-26 bomber in the air over Europe and was later awarded the French Legion of Honor to recognize his military service. Upon return to the U.S., Bob attended the University of Cincinnati and later married Norma Piatt. They had four children. Bob held jobs in the Lewisburg /Dayton area before joining Lewisburg Container Company, working there 27 years until retirement. In 1976, Bob married Allegra "Lee" Walters Mitchell and moved to Darke County, Ohio, where they made their home for over 40 years. Bob was a skilled carpenter and cook, a talented worker in stained glass, and an avid reader. He was also a devoted correspondent, writing letters (later emails), treasured by those who



received them.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lee, his brother Earl Schlotterbeck and sister Dorothy Motsinger. Bob is survived by his children: Stuart Schlotterbeck (Sarah Karlsberger) of Grove City, Mark Schlotterbeck (Becky Atkins) of Harpswell, Maine, Seth Coates-Schlotterbeck (Bob) of Fairborn, and Christel (Dick) Brooks of New Madison; as well as stepchildren Tanya (Eric) Brand and Matt (Lana) Mitchell and their families. Bob is also survived by his sister Ruth Fisher of Clearfield, Utah and seven grandchildren: Claire (Rob), Sylvia, Hannah (Sebas), Anemone, Esther and Laura Alice: along with four great-grandchildren: Ash, Leo, Rafa and Eva: and many loving nephews, nieces and friends. Robert leaves behind a great legacy of love and the pain of his loss.



Robert's family wishes to express immense appreciation to the staff of Brookhaven Nursing & Rehabilitation. The care they gave to Bob went above professionalism to include love and friendship. They, too, are touched by his loss.



Services will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Please check back for updates on the service at www.zecharbailey.com.

