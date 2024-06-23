Schmerr, Susan

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Schmerr (Roth), Susan L.

Age 73 of Fairfield, OH, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2024. Visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2024 from 5PM until time of Catholic Prayer Service (7PM) at Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield. For full obituary, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Bolek, Constance
2
Brant, Ruth
3
Bennett, Ronald
4
Arbogast, John
5
Fitzwater, Martin
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top