SCHMIDT, Arthur Robert



Age 68 of Washington Twp., passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born March 15, 1953, in Plainfield, New Jersey, the son of the late Robert and Annamarie Schmidt. Arthur is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Jane; children, Jennifer Ann (James Sr.) Janko, Matthew Thomas (Emily Jane) Schmidt, Aaron Michael (Christine Scheu) Schmidt; grandchildren, Julia Ann Janko, Megan Nicole Schmidt, Andrew Janko II, Jacob Thomas Schmidt; brothers, Richard (Dianne) Schmidt, Donald (Vickie) Schmidt, Edward (Janet) Schmidt; as well numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Art enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing guitar, hiking, kayaking and camping. He was recently employed by Signature Tool/Stolle Manufacturing. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

