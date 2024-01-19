Schmidt, Daniel G.



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away on January 13, 2024. He was born on March 19, 1930 in Fort Recovery, Ohio, the son of the late Louis and Marie (Roessner) Schmidt. He is survived by his wife, Jean, and six children. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 21, 2024 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, Ohio. www.browndawsonflick.com



