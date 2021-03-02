SCHMIDT, Joel Heylmann



Age 94, of Hamilton died Saturday morning, February 27, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born May 15, 1926, in Noblesville, Indiana, the son of Jacob J. and Caroline (Heylmann) Schmidt. Joel grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, where he met his wife of 70 years, Marilyn. He graduated from



Indiana University and while working for Shell Oil Company, moved to Hamilton in 1953. In 1969, their good neighbors, Chuck and Charlotte Posey,



offered them a chance to join in partnership with a new McDonald's Restaurant on Washington Boulevard in Hamilton. Joel and Marilyn became McDonald's Operators for the next 23 years. A veteran, Joel served in the U.S. Marine Corp in 1944 - 45. He had the privilege of being on a landing craft bringing supplies to shore when the flag was raised on Mt. Surbachi in Iwo Jima, and could hear cheers going up from the island. Joel loved his community and devoted much of his time to civic, charitable and business organizations. He was past chairman of the Greater Hamilton Chamber of



Commerce, Hamilton Economic Development Corp., Hamilton Community Foundation and the board of Fort Hamilton



Hospital. He served as president of many community organizations including The Boys and Girls Club, Junior Achievement, The Fitton Center, and Hamilton-Fairfield Arts Council. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Hamilton. Joel is



survived by his wife, Marilyn (Orr) Schmidt whom he married in 1951, a daughter, Debbie (Pat) Pawling, a son, George (Rhonda) Schmidt, 5 grandchildren, Leslie Purdy, Valerie (Ryan) Haynes, Joel (Krista) Schmidt, Kyle (Tiffany) Pawling, Kara (Derrick) Tafur and 15 great-grandchildren. He was



preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Susan Schultz and brother, John Schmidt. Private services for the family were held with Pastor John Lewis officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online



condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

