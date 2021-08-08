SCHMIDT, John D.



57, of Dayton passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born July 21, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his son Harley (Shelly) Schmidt, grandson Benjamin Schmidt, two nieces Ann Roberts and Laura Berry and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his



mother Doris Schmidt, wife Peggy Schmidt, daughter Betty Lou Schmidt and brother Jeff Roberts. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Nan Erbaugh officiating. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

