SCHMIDT, Marilyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SCHMIDT, Marilyn A.

Age 70, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, after a 13 year battle with cancer. Marilyn worked at Greater Dayton Moving & Storage for 20 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray A. Yeager & Anna Margaret Albert. Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Michael E. Sr; daughter & son-in-law, Bertie & Fred Gray of West Carrollton; sons & daughter-in-law, Jack A. Anderson Jr. of Huber Heights, Michael K. & Kathy Anderson of Riverside; step-children, Michelle L. Hayes of IN, Jon Anderson of Riverside, Michael E. Schmidt Jr. of IN; sisters, Donna (John) Massie of TN, Sharon (Libby) Yeager of Beavercreek; brother, Mark (Vicki) Yeager of KY; numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 2 PM Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Rev. Jeff Billhimer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 Noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Marilyn's memory.

