SCHMIDT, Tim B.



Age 83, of Dayton passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was born in Covington,



Kentucky, and was a life-long resident of Dayton, Ohio. A proud Veteran of the United States Air Force (SAC), he was a member of the Church of Holy Angels, St. Vincent de Paul at Holy Angels, and a Council 500 Dayton Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Color Guard. He is survived by his four children: Erick Schmidt (Christie), Lora Bockhorst (Michael), Amy Wullenweber (Todd), and Brian Schmidt (Ellen). He was also a proud Grandpa to: Nicole Schmidt (Tyler Fennell), Brandon Schmidt, Carly Schmidt (Danny Mackzum), Jonathan Bockhorst (Kimmie Quattrocchi), Matthew Bockhorst (Julie Nierstedt), Patrick Bockhorst, Elizabeth Wullenweber, Roman Wullenweber, Gabriel Wullenweber, and Brinlynn Schmidt. Friends may visit on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5 – 7 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. A private family Mass of Christian Burial and graveside military service will be held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul (in care of Holy Angels Church of Dayton - 1322 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409.) On line condolences may be sent to



