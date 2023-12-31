Schmieg, JoAnn

Schmieg (Elking), JoAnn Louise



JoAnn L. (Elking) Schmieg, age 78, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home into the loving arms of Jesus on December 20, 2023. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 4, 1945. JoAnn graduated from Julienne High School, class of 1963; Good Samaritan School of Nursing, class of 1966. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Mary (Babich) Elking; son, Stanley Jr.; and grandson, Nathan. JoAnn is survived by her husband of 57 years, Stan; children: Julie (Matt), Kathi (Bill), Lori (Mark), Michael, Ashley, Essie, and Shauna; grandchildren: Danielle (DJ), TJ (Kaleigh), Josh, Jonathan, Dylan, Anya, and Brailen; great-grandchildren: Keegan, Koda, and Sophie; sisters: Marilyn (Tom) and Barbara (Mark); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. JoAnn devoted her life to Jesus and her family. She was a former foster mother to over 25 babies and children. She loved to read and study the Bible, crochet, and shop Amazon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm with a celebration of life service following at 1:00pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. To send condolences please visit the Newcomer Dayton website.



