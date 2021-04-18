SCHMITZ, Henry E.



"Hank"



Age 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born in Dayton, OH, on January 20, 1950, the son of Joseph F. Sr., and Mary Etta (Donovan) Schmitz who preceded him in death. In addition to his parents, Hank was preceded in death by his brothers William and Joseph Jr., his in-laws Charles Sr. and Helen (Staton) Lyons, his daughter Jessica Thill, his brothers-in-law Steve Holcomb, Charles Lyons Jr., and his sister-in-law Wilma Rogers. Hank is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Helen (Lyons) Schmitz, his children Henry J. (Sherry) of Hendersonville, TN, and Buffie Chappius (Eric) of Seaman, OH, his sister, Kathleen Holcomb of Colorado. Hank is also



survived by his grandchildren Kimberly Hunt (Tyler), Stephanie Holman (Justin), Alexandria Bawcom, Aiden Schmitz, Zachary Schmitz (Victoria), Tomi Chappius (Aaron Goldner), Virginia Chappius, Joseph Jones (Katy McClendon) and Alexander



Taylor. He was the proud great-grandfather of Makenzie Hunt, Jason Holman, T. J. Jones and JoJo Jones. Sisters-in-law Janet Schmitz, Linda Lyons and Ethel Auten and brother-in-law George Lyons also survive.



Hank graduated from Chaminade High School in 1968 and attended Wright State University. After a tour of Vietnam with the United States Marine Corp, Hank spent almost 40 years as an employee of Kroger.



Sports should have been Hank's middle name. He loved sports, any sport. What he didn't play, he watched on TV or from the stands. He also enjoyed playing cards and working out at the gym with his friends. Hank had many good friends, he never met a stranger, and he never turned away someone in need. At his request, his body was donated to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State. Even in death, Hank found a way to help someone in need. God Speed Hank, we will miss you.

