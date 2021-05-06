SCHMITZ, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Schmitz, 79, of Hamilton, passed away on May 3, 2021, at Mercy Fairfield Hospital.



Patricia was born on November 20, 1941, in Cincinnati, to Enith Pearl and Jesse Odell Clark.



She married Steven Lee Schmitz on November 20, 1976. He passed away in 2012.



Patricia will be deeply missed by her brother Bill Clark; nieces Trina Ross, Jessica T. Loos, Sarah Anne Ray and Kathleen Clark; nephew Christopher Clark; great-nieces and nephews Erin, Brittany, Chloe, Sophie, Ravine, Savannah, Chris, Genevieve, Aubrey, Evelyn, and Ryan; and her beloved cats.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 36 years, Steven Lee Schmitz.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on May 10, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Parish, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45252. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Dry Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at 11900 Conrey Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Friends may leave their condolences at www.rosehillfunerals.com.

