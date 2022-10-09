Schmucker, Robert

SCHMUCKER, Sr., Robert



76, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022. Loving father of Suzanne (Leslie) Bates, Sarah Reeves, Martha "Marti "Schmucker, Erma (Donnie) Mathews, Maryann (Don) Retych, Robert (Dana) Schmucker Jr., Marie (Jason) Grum, David (Amanda) Schmucker, Joseph (Melissa) Schmucker, Cora Schmucker, Ray (Marina) Schmucker. Step-granddaughter Marci Wise. Cherished grandfather of 26, adored great-grandfather of 11. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of (12) years, Bonnie Schmucker, his mother Martha Schmucker and 2 granddaughters. Robert loved spending quality time with family and friends. He was a volunteer fire fighter in his earlier years and also served as Fire Chief in North Bloomfield, Ohio. He was a truck driver for several years and enjoyed traveling all over the United States. He enjoyed the outdoors (fishing, camping), woodworking, watching the Cleveland Browns and OSU games. He sat on the Council in Bowersville, Ohio. He absolutely loved spending quality time with his step-granddaughter Marci as she meant the world to him. Robert loved playing his games on the computer and was an avid dog lover. He was a proud civil servant. Public visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45432 on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 am with funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Robert will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bowersville, OH, at 2:00 pm. Please consider a donation in Robert's memory to WOW Church in Bowersville Ohio.

