SCHNAPP, James George Aloysius "Jim"



James "Jim" George Aloysius Schnapp, age 81, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen S. Schnapp; son, Tony (Amber) Schnapp; and daughter, Andrea (Matt) Stotler; three grandchildren, Logan, Lainey, and Bella; sister-in-law, Susan Schnapp; nieces, Theresa (Brian) Howell and children Ella and Sylvia, Emily (Alex) Kevork and children Zara and Briggs, Tracey (Michael) Fox and child Jessica. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alma (Vogt) Schnapp; brothers, Carl William and David John; and best friend, Dick Church, Jr. Jim was a lifetime parishioner of Our Lady of Good Hope Church where he served as an altar boy and attended all eight grades at Bishop Leibold. He graduated from Miamisburg High School with the class of 1959. He is a proud graduate of The Ohio State University with the class of 1963. "Go Bucks!" Jim retired after 34 years of teaching for Kettering City Schools. His life will be celebrated at a Memorial Mass at 11:00am on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church with Fr. Jim Manning officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Miamisburg Historical Society. Condolences may be shared at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com