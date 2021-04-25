SCHNEBERGER, William David "Bill"



William (Bill) David Schneberger of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. Bill was born July 20, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio.



Preceded in death by his



parents David C. Schneberger and Rose (Wittmann) Schneberger; four siblings, and his 1st wife, Audrey (Rammel) Schneberger. Bill retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 37 years. He also worked at the Post Office Credit Union and St. Anthony's/St. Luke's Credit Union as well as volunteer work with St. Vincent DePaul and St. Francis Church. He was a longtime member of St. Anthony Church, graduated from Chaminade High School, and Sinclair Community College. His love of music allowed him to play in the Letter Carrier's Band, Dayton Philharmonic, Kettering Civic Band, Hauer Swing Band, and his own band the Bill Allyn Combo. Bill was married to Audrey Rammel from July 1950 until her death in April 1999. He was married to Nancy Raisch from March 2000 until his death. Bill is survived by Nancy Schneberger; his six



children, David (Pamela) Schneberger, Claudia (William) Potts, Katherine Harris, Mary Schneberger, William E. Schneberger, Elizabeth (Mark) Mumma; 17 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; Nancy's six children, Paul (Missy) Raisch, Rebekah (David) Coombs, Mary (Kirk) Streitmater, David Raisch, Stephen (Patty) Raisch, John



(Melanie) Raisch; their children, and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent in his name to Hospice of Dayton or St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dayton. Services will be held at St. Anthony church in Dayton on April 27 at 10:30 am. Immediately following mass we will be having a graveside side service at Calvary Cemetery for the immediate family. Condolences for the family can be made at



