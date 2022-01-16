Hamburger icon
SCHNEIDER, Barbara A.

85, of New Carlisle, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born in Dayton to the late Lowell and Irene Brown. Barbara retired from Spectra Physics. Barbara and her

husband were both members of the Packard Club, traveling many miles going to car shows all over the country. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church for over 30 years. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She is survived by her children, Mike (Janice) Sharp, John (Vicki) Beaulieu, Barb (Mark) Allison, Jenny Walker; stepchildren, Tony (Esther) Schneider, Linda (Jr.) Ashbridge; grandchildren, Derek Walker, Kristi (Mike) Botkin, Sara Taylor, Jackie Allison, Carrie (Ivan) Kabonov; step-grandchildren, Layne Schneider, Cole Schneider and Erin Schneider; ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Along with her parents Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Carl Schneider; son Steve Sharp and brother Gerald Brown. Visitation will be from 10-12noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022, with the service to honor

Barbara's life to follow at 12 noon, at Trostel, Chapman,

Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home in New Carlisle. Burial will

follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to ASPCA. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.




Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com

