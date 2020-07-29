SCHNEIDER, Palma Palma Louise (Pam) Brown Schneider, 80, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, with family by her side. Palma was born on October 3, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Joseph and Marcene (Forkner) Brown. She was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. Pam became a military wife in 1958 and was able to travel to many places in the world. She had two children, Craig and Kelley, and she was a wonderful, devoted mother to the end. Settling in central Ohio she later met and married Dick Schneider. They loved boating, fishing and traveling together. She is retired from the State of Ohio BMV. Pam enjoyed gardening, puttering around the house, sewing, hanging out with her favorite neighbor Linda, visits with her wonderful sister Maryjo, her yearly garage sale, lunches with her girlfriends, a good thrift store and hosting the annual Christmas luncheon for the Ya Ya's. She always kept in touch with her many friends from New Carlisle and continued friendships with them throughout her life. Pam was a friend to everyone she met and was always willing to lend an ear. Pam is survived by her son, Craig (Sarah) Sargent and daughter, Kelley (Christy) Sargent; granddaughters, Nicole, Natalie and Jessica Sargent; sister, Mary Jo (David) Hayes; brother, Bill (Debbie) Brown; mother-in-law, Agrafjana Farringer; and former spouse and friend, Robert Sargent. She has many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dick. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, a celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda, FL (prwildlife.org) or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

