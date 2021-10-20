SCHNEIDER, Thomas Cole



Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa and 'Goun Goun', drew his last breath October 13th to be joined again with his wonderful sons in heaven.



Tom was born February 25, 1931, in Rochester, NY, and married his high school sweetheart, Arline, and together, raised three children in the



Dayton area.



Tom was a loveable character who was full of faith, sarcasm and love and will be deeply missed.



Tom's body has been donated to Wright State University, Dept of Anatomy in order to continue valuable research.



In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone else.

