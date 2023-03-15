Schoeler, JoAnn



JoAnn L. Schoeler, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Westover Retirement Community on Monday, March 13, 2023. JoAnn was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 7, 1937, to the late John Hartleb and Lucille (Zecker) Hartleb. JoAnn is survived by her children, Joseph (Diane) Schoeler, Scott (Cindy) Schoeler, Susan (Marc) McManus; her brother, Jay A (Dale) Hartleb; grandchildren, Lindsey, Joshua, Jacob, and Caleb; JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Schoeler 1973; her parents, John and Lucille Hartleb and her siblings, Jim, Dan, and Tom. A funeral service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Liver Foundation.

