SCHOENBERGER, Claudia



On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Claudia Schoenberger, loving wife and mother of two children, passed unexpectedly at the age of 64.



Claudia was born on July 2, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, to Marshal and Rosemary Baldwin. She graduated from Oakwood high school in 1976. On April 1, 1977, she married the love of her life Charles Edward Schoenberger. They raised two children, Steven and Ashley.



Claudia loved her family tremendously. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She was a long time supporter of West Carrollton Schools and Sports. She loved Florida's warm weather, beaches, and boating. She was known for her fun loving, tough, compassionate spirit.



Claudia was preceded in death by grandparents Richard and Claire Hock and her aunt Bernie Parker. She is survived by her husband Charlie Schoenberger of 45 years, her son Steven Schoenberger and Anne Marie Johnson, Ashley Shiba and husband Jerin Shiba, her brother Richard Folino, and her four grandchildren Madelyn and Brady Schoenberger, Makena Shiba, and Nico Roney-Shiba.



Claudia always donated to St. Jude Children's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

