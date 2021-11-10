SCHOENHERR,



Dennis Ross



Age 78, passed away November 7, 2021. A 32-year resident of Fairfield, OH, Dennis was born on June 21st 1943, in



Detroit, MI, to Marjorie Schoenherr (Mickelwright) and Norman Schoenherr.



Dennis was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He was a dedicated golfer and continued his love for the game his entire life.



He is survived by his wife Deborah Schoenherr.



He was preceded in death by his second wife, Sue Schoenherr. He is survived by his children with Sue, Lindsay Earls (Rich),



Jamie Fields (Mickey), Zach Schoenherr (Andrea), Josh Schoenherr and 3 grandchildren.



He was also preceded in death by his first wife Marguerite (Peggy) Schoenherr and is survived by his children with her, Patty Mitchell (James), Richard Schoenherr, Ron Schoenherr (Mary) 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



He is further survived by his siblings, Ron Schoenherr (Rosa), Linda Schoenherr, Chris Shipp (Butch) and Anne Bristle (Steve).



A memorial gathering will be held from 11:00 am until time of memorial service at 12:30 PM at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be left at rosehillfunerals.com.

