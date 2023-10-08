Schoultheis Sr., Arthur Carl



Arthur Carl Schoultheis Sr. age 97 of Okeana Ohio, passed away on October 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 10, 1926 in Newport Kentucky to Arthur and Laura (Knarr) Schoultheis. Arthur was a proud US Army veteran. When Art was 16 years old his family settled in Okeana on a farm. He remained on the farm, built his lure business and worked until his passing. Arthur married Marcella Roell from Harrison, Ohio. They were married for 63 years before she preceded him in death. Also preceding him was Brother Victor, and Sister Dorothy Wilder. Arthur was owner and operator of A.C. Shiners Inc. from July of 1963 until the time of his death. 60 years. He was proud to manufacture his handmade lures with as much USA resources as he could find insuring a quality American made product. He is survived by nine children, Tim (Lenora), Bill (Karen), Ann (Paul) Ruoff, Laura, Sandy, Susan (Tony Turner), Linda, Arthur II (Connie), Joe (Jackie). He is grandfather to 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A very special thank-you to Connie Bolser. A devoted career employee and best friend to Art and his family. Also Shawn Wright, his friend and employee. Our father's business could not have been successful without their support, hard work, dedication and friendship. Arthur, like his wife Marcella chose to donate his body to University of Cincinnati's Department of Medical Education. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Morgan Twp. Fire/Life Squad or to a charity of your choice. A memorial mass in his name will be given at St. Aloysius Church, Shandon, Ohio at a future date.



"Gone fishing"



