Schrader, Carl Anthony



Carl A. Schrader, 99, died on May 30, 2024, at his home in Miamisburg, Ohio with his daughter, Ann by his side. Born September 25, 1924, in Logan Ohio, Carl graduated from Logan High School in 1942 and Ohio University in Athens, Ohio in 1949. During WWII he was in the Army Field Artillery serving in Central Europe from 1943-1946.



Always industrious he was awarded a trip to the New York World's Fair in 1939 as a young newsboy. He was a CPA in private practice and partner with the Brainard Construction company before retiring to Florida.



Carl enjoyed fishing and boating and was an active member of the United States Sail & Power Squadron for many years in both Dayton & Southwest FL. In addition to boating, he kept active in retirement, volunteering with the AARP Tax-Aide program for many years.



Since returning to the south Dayton area in 2004 he has been a member of the Our Lady of Good Hope parish in Miamisburg.



He is survived by his daughter, Ann Schrader, son-in-law Jeff Huser, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, baby son Craig, and sisters Ruth Dameron and Helen Clark.



He chose to donate his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State. Private services will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Honor Flight Dayton, Inc.





