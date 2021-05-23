SCHRAIBMAN, Carl F.



Carl F. Schraibman, age 85, of Springfield, passed away on May 17, 2021, at Springfield



Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 13, 1935, in Cleveland, son of the late Charles and Lorena (Fobes) Schraibman. Carl graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Ohio, later graduating from Baldwin-Wallace



University, where he met his wife and earned his M.S. and P.D. from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Carl founded the North American



Society of Sports Management (NASSM) and created the Sports Management Programs at Kent State, Wittenberg and Cedarville Universities. Prior to leaving his tenure at Kent State University, Carl served as the Assistant Dean of HPERD. He served as the Athletic Director of Wittenberg University for seven years. Carl was a faithful member of Central Christian Church in Springfield, serving as the Director for Leadership and Mentoring. He also served on the Board of The Gathering for many years and was a faithful supporter of the Nehemiah Foundation. Carl was well-known for his deep faith in Christ and commitment to mentoring men in and around the Springfield Area. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy (Trapp) Schraibman; two children, Ann Schraibman and Chad (Susan) Schraibman; one grandson, Jacob Schraibman, along with several extended family members and many, many friends. Carl was preceded in death by his parents. Carl's



family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of MercyHealth-Springfield Regional Medical Center, especially Tammy, for the compassionate, loving care provided on his



final journey. A celebration of Carl's life will be held on



Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11am in the Central Christian Church, 1504 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503 with Pastor Carl Ruby officiating. Friends may gather from 10:00 until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is



serving his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Carl's name to the Central Christian Church Benevolence Fund or your favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



