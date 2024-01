SCHREIER, Barbara Ann



age 76, of Bellbrook, OH, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2024. Family will greet friends from 1pm-2pm on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, with a Memorial Service to start at 2pm.Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be made to www.routsong.com.



