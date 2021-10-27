SCHRIBER, Kenneth L.



Age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born on February 21, 1944, to Paul Schriber and Maryan Hortence Goldberger in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Colonel White, Ohio State, and University of Cincinnati Law, Ken went on to work for the FBI in the days of J. Edgar Hoover. Following which he moved home to Dayton to practice Law and join the family business. Kenny met his spouse Connie Adams in 1963 at The Ohio State University and married three years later. Ken loved Yoga, hiking with his dogs, camp trips with his lifelong buddies and just spending time with his many, many friends. He served on numerous community and charitable boards over the years and was well respected as a leader. Ken was predeceased in death by his



father, Paul, mother, Maryan, and brother-in-law, Mario



Iglesias. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie; daughters, Pam Vitaz (Todd) and Bayla (Jason); grandchildren, Elliot, Ethan, Xanthe, Azalea, and Jorma; sisters, Sheri Udisky (Allen), Judy Wargo (James), Deborah Schriber(Mario), as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Graveside Service will be held at 4 PM Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 West Schantz Ave. with Rabbi Melissa Crespy officiating. Arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.

