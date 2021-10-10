dayton-daily-news logo
SCHRIML, Gerald

SCHRIML, Jr., Gerald D. "Jerry"

A year ago, we mourned his passing. Now let's celebrate his life! Please join the Schriml Family Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45440 from 5:00PM-8:00PM to remember and

reminisce about a wonderful husband and father, mentor and great friend. He has been greatly missed, but not forgotten. Visitation beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a celebration of his life. It would be appreciated if you would bring your stories, your special memories of Jerry to share with family and friends.

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

