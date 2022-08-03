SCHROEDER, Kenneth John



Age 70, of Fairborn, passed away on July 30, 2022. He was born March 9, 1952, the son of the late Leo B. and Norma K. (Schulze) Schroeder in 2005/2003. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Treva in 2020; a sister Marilyn Ann Schroeder who passed in 1967; and brother, Charles in 2021. He is survived by his two daughters, Amanda Marie Schroeder (Jormond Thompson) of North Hollywood, CA, and Melissa Ann Schroeder of Fairborn, Ohio. He is also survived by his two brothers, Steve (Cindy), and Jody Schroeder; four sisters, Faye Diltz, Doris (Ted) White, Lenore (Rocky) Branson, and Alice (Paul) Hogg; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Ken was a long time member of Mary Help of Christian Church, of Fairborn, Ohio, and was President of Leo B. Schroeder, Inc., a General Contractor and Sheet Metal Contractor firm located in Dayton. Ken was active in the construction industry and had served as President, Vice-President, Treasure and as a Director of the Sheet Metal And Roofing Contractors Association of the Miami Valley, President, Vice-President, and as a Director of the Associated General Contractors of America, West Central Ohio Division, President, Vice President and trustee of the Cement Masons Joint Apprenticeship (Since 1986), a Trustee for the Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee of Southwest Ohio (Since 1997), Chairman, and Trustee of the Bath Township Board of Zoning of Appeals (Since 1995), Trustee for the Laborers' Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (Since 2003).



Ken traveled a lot and had visited most of the states of America, since driving to California and back, New Zealand, Australia, Italy. He enjoyed riding the rail, as he made numerous trips from the west coast to Chicago.



The family will receive friends/enemies on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Mary Help of Christians Church, 954 N. Maple Ave, Fairborn, Father Charles Lang celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

