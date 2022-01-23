SCHROEDER, Mary Jo



Age 78, of Cedarville quietly passed away with her husband by her side on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Village in Centerville. Mary Jo was born March 25, 1943, in Sylacauga, Alabama, the daughter of William and



Francis (Rogers) Holman.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Kedslie. Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Robert C. Schroeder, Sr.; two sons: Robert Jr. (Kathleen) Schroeder of Stafford, VA; and William (Alicia) Schroeder of Centerville, OH; grandchildren Andrew, Alexander, Alanna, and Olivia; cousin, Jan (Nelson) Shaffer-Abreu; special nieces and nephew: Kim (Bryan) Dickerson of Garland, TX; James (Darlene) Kedslie of Garland, TX; Linda (Eric) Myerholtz of Chapel Hill, NC; and Kate (Matt) Braner of San Diego, CA; great-nieces and nephews: Joshua (Kariss) Dickerson, Jonathan (Edna) Dickerson, Emily Kedslie, Carolyn Kedslie, Elizabeth (Sean) Myerholtz, Emily (Duncan)



Richardson, David Myerholtz, Haley Braner and Zachary Braner; great-great-niece Linley Dickerson; as well as the many family and friends she was blessed to meet along her journey.



Mary Jo grew up in Cleveland Heights, OH. She met her husband in 1957 while she was playing the piano and he was singing along. Shortly after, the two started dating and were wed on August 12, 1967. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School, Bowling Green State University and



received her master's degree from Wright State University. She had been a teacher for 25 years, and due to her husband being in the military, she taught at a variety of school districts including: Euclid, OH; Gallatin, TN; Rome GA; and Oxford, MS, where she taught at Lafayette County Elementary and was the Education Director of the Head Start Program. Later, she taught at Marian Kinsey Preschool and Ohio Veterans' Children's Home, both in Xenia. She retired from Weisenborn



Middle School in Huber Heights, OH after teaching there for 15 years. She served on the Session of both Xenia Westminster and Cedarville Presbyterian Churches. Mary Jo dedicated her life to her family, church and the education of children.



Her family would like to give special thanks for the professional care and love provided by the staff of Woodview in Bethany Village.



Mary Jo will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, OH, at 12:00 on January 29th with a small graveside service planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cedarville Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 26th. McCullough Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made to



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the following: Bethany Village Resident Gratuity Fund, Alzheimer's Association, Or a charity of your choosing.

