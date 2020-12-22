SCHRYVER, Daniel Ward



Age 82, of Canton, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home December 6, 2020, with his loving family at his side.



He was born on April 6, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to Daniel and Ruth (Huff) Schryver. Ward graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1956 after attending grades 8 - 12. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal, Daniel received a BA from Hillsdale college after which he began a 40-year career as a salesman/account



manager in the bearings and alloy metals industry.



A private pilot at the age of 15, he loved flying and in his earlier years would pilot friends and family in a Cessna 172 to multiple events and family gatherings. He enjoyed going to air shows and remained an aviation enthusiast throughout his life. Ward was also a lover of performance automobiles and was involved in the Gymkhana and road rally circuit during the 1970's.



An avid photographer, Ward enjoyed using the camera to "capture the moment" with family and friends. Ward was a loving, caring and fiercely devoted husband, father, granddaddy and great-granddaddy. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. He was very



involved with every aspect of their lives and took deep interest in each of them. A natural hands-on teacher, Ward was



always willing to share his knowledge and skills on a wide



variety of topics, from auto repair to academics. He was also known for his wonderful wit and keen sense of humor.



He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Wilma Sue (Mallard) Schryver; three sons: Robert (Rachel) Schryver of Milton, Georgia, Daniel (Wendy) Schryver of Franklin Tennessee, Gregory (Tara) Schryver of Saline, Michigan; eight grandchildren: Ryan, Jeffrey (Sofia), Lindsay, Nolan, Brandon, Nora, Madison and Noelani; four great-grandchildren: Carson,



Emma, Katie and Isabella; one brother: Lewis Eric (Sue) Schryver of Dayton, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel Alfred and Ruth Virginia (Huff) Schryver; one grandchild: Stephanie



Marie Schryver; two brothers: Robert Craig Schryver and



Philip Alan Schryver.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in April 2021 at St. George's Church Dayton, Ohio. A memorial service followed by internment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery in April 2021. Dates and times are yet to be determined by the family.

