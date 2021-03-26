SCHRYVER, David M.



Age 80, of Waynesville, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born 30 August 1940, in Dayton, but grew up on



Warren Street in Marietta and later moved to Dayton in 1955. He honorably served in the United States Army between 1964 - 1966. He retired from General Motors in the late '90's after 30 years of service. After his retirement from GM, he went on to work another 20+ years for Voss Chevrolet. He was an



active member of Bethany Baptist Church in Clarksville for many years. He was preceded in death by his daughter Melissa Schryver; his parents Martin and Lucille Schryver; and his sister Barbara Jean Green. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Genevieve "Jenny"; daughter Melinda "Mindy" Schryver (Chris Miranda); grandson, who he raised, Deric Schryver; several other grandchildren; special niece and



nephew who assisted him with care, Cindy and George



Mallard; and family friends who also assisted with care,



Clifton and Janna Lamb; and several nieces and nephews.



A public graveside service and military honors will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, March 27, at Miami Cemetery in Corwin. The family will receive friends prior to the graveside service from 11:00 - 11:30 AM, Saturday at Miami Cemetery.


