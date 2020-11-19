SCHUERMANN, John



Age 52, of Washington Township, passed away on Sat., Nov. 14, 2020. There will be a visitation from 3:00 pm-4:00 pm on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 for anyone that is elderly or immune compromised. The general public will be invited to pay their respects from 4:00-6:00 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John Schuermann Scholarship Fund for Alter and Centerville High School Golf or PALS for life breast cancer fund.

