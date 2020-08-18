SCHUG, Freda H. Age 95, of Kettering, passed away August 13, 2020. She was born December 30, 1924, in Hillsboro, OH, to Frederick and Byrda (McConnaughey) Hixson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gerald V. Schug in 1995. She is survived by her sons, Gerald A (Jane) Schug and Kenneth (Patricia) Schug; grandchildren, Michelle (Pete) Jones, Scott (Chasity) Schug, Tom (Kelsey) Blommel , and Natalie Blommel, and great-grandchildren, Cassie and Griffin Jones, Carter and Preston Schug, Raine Todd, and Knox Blommel. Freda was the third of three girls born to a Hillsboro, (Boston) farm family. She was lucky to survive a burst appendix at age 12, at a time before antibiotics. Her illness caused her straight hair to fall out and grow back in wavy and she was known for the lovely natural wave of her hair. After high school she worked as a waitress at the Chatterbox restaurant in Hillsboro. Next, she attended Marinello Beauty College in Cincinnati, during WWII, and became a beautician. The world war brought together a farm girl from Hillsboro and an electrical engineer from the Toledo area who had moved to Dayton, to work at Wright Field. Gerald and Freda married, started out at Overlook Homes, and then moved to Beavercreek, where they spent most of their life. Freda worked part time as a beautician at Rike's downtown and ended her working career at a local beauty shop in Beavercreek. Gerald and Freda raised their family and enjoyed their retirement. In retirement Gerald and Freda traveled extensively by car in the continental United States, not getting to Hawaii because, per Freda, they had not built a bridge yet. Freda tirelessly took care of Gerald as he struggled with and ultimately succumbed to complications due to Parkinson's disease. She was a devoted member of Community United Methodist Church and considered the church her second family. She volunteered for many years at the Beavercreek Senior Center. She was an excellent cook, day in and day out as well as special occasions. Hers was a life of work and service and love. For her life we have much to be thankful for and much to live up to. The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Creek Terrace for their tender and loving care of Freda. Due to COVID there will be no public service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to Community United Methodist Church on Burkhardt Ave in Dayton or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left on the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek web site.

