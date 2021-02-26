SCHULTE, James W.



James W. Schulte, 90, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on February 21, 2021.



He went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Korean War, where he was stationed on the USS Leary.



James is survived by his beloved wife Virginia Schulte, as well as by his children; James Schulte, William Schulte, Jennifer



(D. Keith) Maynard. He also leaves behind his brother John Schulte of Missouri, his grandchildren; Jeremiah Maynard, Nathanial (Jessica) Maynard, James Maynard, Nicholas



Maynard, and Sarah Marie. As well as his great-grandchild Noah Maynard.



Visitation will be at Farley Funeral Home, Venice, on Wednesday, March 3rd, from 10 am – 12 pm. A funeral service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery following visitation at 1 pm. To share a memory or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

