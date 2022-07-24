SCHULTE, Jane Humbach



84, died July 16, 2022, following a brief illness. Jane was born in Hamilton, Ohio, in 1937, where her father owned and operated a successful pharmacy business. Jane graduated from Hamilton High School in 1955 and attended Northwestern University, where she received a degree in English in 1959. She married fellow classmate Theodore (Ted) Schulte in 1960 and they resided in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, eventually settling in Lake Forest where she lived for the past 48 years. As president of the Newcomers Club of Lake Forest, Jane was actively involved in welcoming members to the community in the late 1970s. She also devoted much of her time and energy to Arden Shore Child and Family Services. She also served on the Alumnae Board of Northwestern University. Jane was an avid lover of literature, art and poetry and a world traveler. Some of her poems were published in The Willow Review at the College of Lake County. In later years, she completed a Master's Degree at Roosevelt University in Chicago on the writings of Mark Twain. A devoted mother and grandmother, Jane inspired a love of the arts in her children, Karla (Gary) Finley and John (Jenny), as well as three granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Ted.

