SCHULTZ, Daniel Wayne "Danny"



Age 75 of Franklin, Ohio, slipped into the arms of Jesus Friday, December 17th, 2021, after a long and brave 6 year battle with Sjogren's disease. He was born October 4th, 1946, to



Arthur W. Schultz and Mildred (McQueen) Schultz Brandstetter in Middletown, Ohio. Danny attended Germantown High School and Miami University. One of the highlights of his life was the 2 + years he served honorably in the U.S. Navy, mostly stationed in the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf on the USS Valcour. He enjoyed a 35 year rewarding career with Armco Steel, retiring in 2001. Prior to his illness, Danny lived an active life. He enjoyed traveling, coaching and inspiring young people, and playing sports himself. Baseball was his first love as a youngster, but he was an avid golfer, tennis player, ping pong player, and fisherman. He loved fishing with his brothers and nephew. He was a past member of Wildwood Country Club and the Riverside Racquet Club, and was currently a member of the VFW Post # 3809 in Middletown. He had many Navy buddies and friends that he communicated with all the time. He was a great encourager to his friends and family exemplifying courage as he faced life with Sjogrens. His life was a wonderful testament to his faith in God. A verse that ministered to him in his last days was Ephesians 6:10. He was an active member of the Breiel Church. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 42 years, Sheila(Osborne) Schultz, his siblings, Deborah Schultz, David (Nancy) Schultz, John



(Denise) Schultz, Suzanne Mongold, and Peter (Mary Sue) Hayes; step-mother, Irene Schultz, brother-in-law; William (Essie) Osborne; sister-in-law, April (Danny) Cable; many beloved nieces and nephews; his devoted K-9 companion,



Maggie; and a large and loving friend family, both old and new, including honorary children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-dad, Frank Brandstetter and brother-in-law, Ken Schomberg. Visitation under the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will be held at Breiel Church 2000 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, Ohio 45042 from 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Funeral services will be held and officiated by Pastors Jake Garmany and Dustin Dalton at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow at Mound Cemetery in Monroe with Military Honors by the Middletown Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Breiel Church, 2000 N. Breiel Blvd. 45042 or a charity of choice in Danny's memory. The family has requested that masks be worn for his service and social distancing



practiced.

