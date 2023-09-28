SCHULZ, William J. "Bill"



Age 81, of Beavercreek passed away Saturday, September 23, 2023. He was born on April 14,1942, in Newark, New Jersey to the late Charles J. and Thelma Evelyn (Bowdish) Schulz. He is also preceded in death by his twin brother Charles and wife Gail Schulz; his sister Jean (Schulz) Scarola; his nephew Michael Scarola; and his niece Ann Gerrits. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Fleischmann) Schulz, of Dayton; his children Joseph (Kristina), Kathleen (Jose) Rodriguez, Robert (Victoria), and Linda (Eric) Anderson; his brother-in-law William Scarola; grandchildren Robert, Evan, Sophie, Matthew, Rory, Christine, Sydney, and Evelyn; step-grandchildren Grace and Margaret; nephews David (Michelle) Schulz, Charles (Louise) Schulz, Donald Schulz, and Andrew (Lourdes) Kaczkowski; niece Judi (George) Pulig; and a special cousin Barbara Saake. By opening his home and heart to foster children Sandy and James, he was further blessed with foster grandchildren Jamie and Angel and foster great-grandchildren Kiara, Makayla, Shaley, Robert, Joseph, Shay, Caleb, and James. Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, serving 6 years on Active Duty and then working for over 30 years as a civilian employee, all at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Family and friends are invited to visit from 5 to 7pm on Friday September 29, 2023 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday September 30, 2023 at St Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek. Interment will be at a later date, with a family gathering at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the St. Luke Conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1440 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45432.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com