SCHUMAN, Richard H.



Richard H. Schuman, 77, passed away suddenly on Monday Nov. 2. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 55 years. Also, his daughter Amy Schuman Brooks (Art) of Centerville and his son, Michael Schuman (Candi) of Front Royal, VA. Five grandchildren: Jimmy and Zachary Brooks, Dria, Alyssa, and Judd Schuman, and sister, Joan Pruchansky of Framingham, MA. He was very simply the best! He will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Donations can be made to Temple Beth Or in his memory.

