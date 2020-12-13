SCHUMANN,



Thomas Herbert "Tom"



88, retired business executive; quintessential straight-shooter, accomplished wood carver and artist; prolific reader; distinguished veteran, generous philanthrope, frustrated golfer and tennis enthusiast; master organizer and crossword 'puzzler'; and sincere man of God, passed away peacefully in his home, on November 30th. Beloved husband and partner of 66 years to Althea Lola (Reinhardt) Schumann. Loving father and father-in-law of



David Schumann; Stephen and Pier (Greve) Schumann; and James and Nancy (Fontanese) Schumann. Proud grandfather of Margot, James Maxwell, Luke, Nathan, Katherine, John



David (JD) and Alex Schumann. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Gertrude Schumann, and his two siblings, John and David. Tom was born in 1932 and raised in Watertown, Wisconsin. He attended Valparaiso University and graduated with a B.A. degree in Business and Economics. At Valpo, Tom played varsity football and was the Business Manager of the weekly college newspaper, The Torch. In 1954, following his graduation, Tom married his college sweetheart, Althea Reinhardt in St. Louis. Both Tom and Althea lived there for 2 years until he was drafted by the army. He served in the Armed Forces from 1954 – 1956 and after being honorably



discharged, attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated with an MBA. Tom joined the Mead Corporation in 1958 in a Human Resources assignment in Chillicothe, Ohio. His distinguished career of 37 years included increasing levels of scope and responsibility, and took him to Escanaba, MI, Leominster, MA, Atlanta, GA, and Kettering, OH. In 1976, while at Mead, Tom was selected to Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development (PMD-32) where he served as class president. Upon retirement from Mead, Tom continued work as a consultant and arbitrator. He and Althea moved to Springboro, OH, while joyously spending winters in Bonita Springs, FL. Throughout his life, Tom was loved by all and was able to effectively relate with all types of people; young and old, factory workers and business executives, bookish and the fun-lovers. He was a Deacon at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church for over 25 years and was one of the founding



members of his church. In the city of Dayton, Tom was an



active member of the city council and strong supporter of the arts. Tom will always be remembered by his family and friends as simply 'one of the best'. While he wasn't perfect, he was pretty darn close. Due to the current COVID situation, a small, private service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church (4865 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH) on Friday, December 18th at 11:00am EST (which will also be live streamed at emmanuellc.org). Prior to this, from 10:00 – 11:00am, there will be a visitation held in the sanctuary. At a future date, a larger celebration of Tom's life, coupled with a burial ceremony will be held (date / time to be announced). TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME -FAR HILLS CHAPEL, in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

