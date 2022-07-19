SCHUNK, Carol



Jeanne Ruehrwein



Age 90 of Oxford, Ohio, passed away on July 15, 2022, at Woodland Country Manor. She was born on August 27, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Elmer and Edythe (Schooler) Ruehrwein. Carol graduated from Western Hills Highs School and Miami University receiving her Bachelor of Science Degree and later her Master's Degree in Physical education and Health. She taught school at Oak Hills High School, at the University of Cincinnati, Xavier University, and Mount St. Joseph University where she also coached and refereed. The sports included volleyball, basketball, bowling and field hockey. Later she served as the coordinator for recreation at Mt. Healthy Christian Home. She was a member of the Oxford Senior Citizens and the Butler County Farm Bureau. She is survived by two daughters, Stephany (Martin) VanGorden and Shelley (Mark) Mason; four grandchildren, Abbey (Tim) White, Scott (Valerie) Mason, Zack (Amanda) VanGorden, and Lee (Rachel) Mason; eight great-grandchildren, Molly, Sally, Sadie, Jake, Jon, Eli, Garrett, and Anna; her sister-in-law, Lillian Ruehrwein; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris "Bud" Schunk; and infant son, Scott; and one brother, Richard "Dick" Ruehrwein. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio , on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 10 am until the time of the celebration of life service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Bridgetown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Scholarship for Girls' Athletics c/o Talawanda High School, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford, Ohio 45056. Online condolences at



