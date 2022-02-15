Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

SCHURFRANZ, Betty

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SCHURFRANZ, Betty Jane

Age 100, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her children. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 26, 1921, the daughter of Louis J. and Viola (Berry) Henning and was a 1939 graduate of

Hamilton High School. On July 29, 1944, she married Edward Schurfranz and he preceded her in death on June 9, 2011.

Survivors include five children, Rae Ann (Louis) Baumann, Ellen (Bob) Zihlman, Dale (Peggy) Schurfranz, Lynn Hillman, and Jane Woods; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, Thursday in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd.,

Fairfield, Ohio, followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Thursday in the Church narthex. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
GREENE, Valerie
3
FINCH, Tysa
4
CAMP, John
5
BROADSTONE, Brian
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top