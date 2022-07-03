dayton-daily-news logo
X

SCHUSTER, Helen

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCHUSTER, Helen June

Helen June Schuster, 95, of Greenwood, Indiana, passed away on June 29, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1926, in Hamilton, Ohio. She enjoyed ball room dancing, gardening, traveling, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Mike) Mansfield; 2 grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Mansfield and Kim (Matt) Good; 5 great-grandchildren, Julian, Alexander, Alaina, Hailey, and Aubrey; and her brother, Don (Jane) Geisler. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley Geisler and Mary Olive (Roll) Geisler; her husband, Clarence J. Schuster; and brother, Dick (Pat) Geisler. Visitation will be from 1:30 PM until the service time at 2:30 PM, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. She will be laid to rest at The Gardens at Olive Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Please share memories, photographs and online condolences with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

G H Herrmann Funeral Homes - Greenwood

1605 S State Road 135

Greenwood, IN

46143

https://www.ghherrmann.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DEPEW, Linda
2
CHAMBERLIN, Jean
3
ANDERSON, Carol
4
DIDIER, Jerome
5
CLARK, Owen
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top