SCHUTTE, Robert "Bob"



Robert Schutte "Bob", age 77 of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born January 3, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio.



Bob was an avid golfer and loved to share that he had a total of 4 holes in one in his golfing career. He served our country in the Air Force. In his day, he loved to dance. He was very proud of his wardrobe and loved to match from his hats to his shoes. He will be fondly remembered for all of the fabricated and repetitive stories he would tell and his fun sense of



humor.



He is preceded in death by his father, Edwin Schutte, and his mother, Georgiana Schutte.



Bob will be missed by his long term girlfriend, Debbie Seman; daughters, Nikki (Brad) Earley; Dee Dee (Jonathan) Snyder and Krissy (Jeremy) Marshall; six grandchildren, Cameron, Emma, Ellie, Georgie, Eva and Jude; and countless other friends and family.



The family will honor Bob in a private ceremony.

