SCHWABLE, Matthew William Taylor
Matthew William Taylor Schwable was delivered at Kettering Medical Center November 24, 2021, to his loving parents
Mollie Cullen and Craig T. Schwable. Also surviving is his
loving grandparents, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends of his family. Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home.
Funeral Home Information
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH
45449