SCHWALL, John William



Age 97, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. John was born March 28, 1923, in Middletown, Ohio, to Harvey Raymond and



Mildred Dorothy (Lees) Schwall. John served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 78th Division as a Staff Sergeant. John was also in the U.S. Army Reserve for several years. He worked as a draftsman at Shartle Brothers Machine Company and then had a career of 33 years at G.E. Evendale, Ohio, as a Design Draftsman. His many interests were dominated by his pride in the extra class ham radio license call sign W8JAQ. His activity lasted 70 years! John was a member of the Masons, The American Legion, and Dial Radio Club. John is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma (Baker) Schwall of Monroe, Ohio, and his son, Mark Alan Schwall. He is preceded in death by his parents Harvey and Mildred Schwall. Per John's request, there will be a graveside service on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at North Monroe Cemetery, 301 N Main St, Monroe, OH 45050 with Jerry Minor officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.baker-stevens.com.



