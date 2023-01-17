SCHWARTZ, Dan J.



Age 60, of Beavercreek, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. To know Dan was to love Dan. He was full of life laughter love and fun. He will be missed by many and by all. Dan was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Rita Schwartz, siblings Gary (Wanda) Schwartz, Joey Schwartz and Lee Schwartz, and brothers-in-law Kenny Hindman and Volley King. He is survived by his wife Jan Schwartz, daughters Amber (Eric) Bull and Nicole (Luke) Caldwell, grandchildren Kiley Bull and Lainey Caldwell, siblings Barb (John) Hosford, Mimi (Dick) Moebius, Renny (Tom) Teague, Jenny Hindman, Cindy (Mike) Seibert, Amy King, and Angie Schwartz, sister-in-law Chris Schwartz, brother-in-law Mal Walker, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on January 28, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Pastor Stephen Schwartz officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

