SCHWARTZ, Jomika Ann



Jomika Ann Schwartz of Morrow, Ohio. Beloved wife of Vaughn A. Schwartz. Loving mother of Chelsea M. (Kyle) Smith. Cherished daughter of Ruth Ann Barrett and the late Gary Joe Perkins. Devoted sister of Joseph (Shelly) Perkins,



Allen (Ashley) Kincade, and Jannifer Burden. Dear daughter-in-law of June (Hans) Herman and the late John Anthony Schwartz. Caring sister-in-law of the late Johnny Rae Schwartz. Proud aunt of Ryan Perkins, John Avery Kincade, Tommy Burden, Lynsey Perkins, Mackenzie Kincade, Hannah Sue Burden, and the late Dylan Schwartz. Passed away March 16, 2021, at the age of 50. Jomika was an avid lover of



animals. She worked for Pet Nation Lodge in Loveland and Salt Run Veterinary in Maineville. Family and friends were



received from 5-7 PM on Friday, March 19 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services were held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jomika may be directed to Salt Run Veterinary Clinic, 8159 South State Rt 48, Maineville, OH 45039.



