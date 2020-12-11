SCHWARTZ, Theresa



92, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in her home. Theresa was born



July 9, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, to Felix and Carmela (Cella) Lizza. She was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her girls, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by five daughters, Sandy Falkenstein, Marilyn (Dave) Perdue, Betsy (Stan) Wenclewicz, Barb (Les) Heckman and



Cindy (TJ) Berry; 10 grandchildren, Michael, Shannon, Cheryl, Julie, Christa, Amy, Kyle, Josh, David and Heather; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary, Nicholas, Lily, William, Eliza, Chloe and Peyton; sister, Sonda Sullivan; two sisters-in-law, Patti Lizza and Joyce Schwartz; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill of 67 years; and grandson, Christopher; and three brothers, Pete Lizza, Rev. Carl Lizza and Tony Lizza. The family would like to thank Dr. Vipul Patel and Kindred Hospice for their kind and exceptional care. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery with



Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church Maintenance Fund. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

