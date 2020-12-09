SCHWEGMAN, Emanuel R. "Manny"



Manny Schwegman passed away December 6, 2020, at the age of 89 after a short illness. Manny was the fourth of eight children born to Leo W. and Edna (Haskamp) Schwegman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 39 years, Charlene (Werner) Schwegman; three brothers, Ambrose C. Schwegman, Robert A. Schwegman and Gerald Schwegman and a sister, Florence Paulin. Manny leaves behind two sisters, Geraldine (Robert) Clarkson and Helen Bennett and a brother, Sylvester (Rose) Schwegman. He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Norma Adams and Carol Schwegman, his brother-in-law, James Werner, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Manny was a longtime employee of Miami University, retiring August 31, 1990. He was also a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 968, Hamilton, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11 AM at St. Mary Church in Oxford, Ohio. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Oxford Ohio. In lieu of flowers, remembrance may be directed to the ER and Charlene Schwegman fund established at McCullough Hyde Hospital/Tri-Health in Oxford, St. Mary Catholic Church in Oxford or Miami University in Oxford. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.

