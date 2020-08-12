SCHWEGMAN, Omer F. Omer F. Schwegman, age 92, of Oxford, Ohio, formerly of Saylor Park, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Woodland Country Manors. He was born on March 4, 1928, in Oxford Township, the son of Richard and Dora (Lithman) Schwegman. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Oxford. Omer was the groundskeeper at Mount St. Joseph College for 52 years. He is survived by two brothers, Ralph and Richard Schwegman; four sisters, Rita Cox, Mary Thomas, Ruth Smith, and Alice Krauth; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth (Day) Schwegman; two brothers, Harold and Walter Schwegman; and two sisters, Regina Durbin and Lorene Daudistel. A Blessing service is being held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 10:00 am with burial following in Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 111 East High Street, Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

