SCHWEITZER, James D. "Jim"



James D. "Jim" Schweitzer, 75 of Middletown, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on November 15, 1945, in



Dayton, Ohio. Jim was an Ironworker with Local #290



Dayton, retiring in 2001 after 35 years of service. He served his country in the United States



Navy aboard the USS Cascade and the USS Yosemite and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #218 and was a member of Christ Church United Methodist. Jim was also a member of Jefferson Lodge F.&A.M. #90, Prosser Chapter O.E.S. where he was Past Patron and the Valley of Dayton Scottish Rite. He was also Past Royal Patron of Imperial Court 34, Order of the Amaranth and a member of Middletown Council #136- Royal and Select Masons of Ohio, Middletown Commandery #71-Knights Templar, Middletown #87- Royal Arch Masons and was Associate Bethel Guardian-Bethel #75 of Job's Daughters International. He is survived by his wife Gertie Schweitzer; sons,



Andrew Schweitzer and Aaron (Audrey) Schweitzer; step daughters, Donya Wright, Becky (Rusty) Wilson and Natalie (Daron) Bare; sister Susan (Jim) Paul; grandchildren, Chris Wright, Danielle (Willy) Barnhill, Zach Bare, Jacob Shay, Alexis Barker, Alysha Bare, Sierra Barker, Merianne Schweitzer and Sam Schweitzer; step grandchildren, Mindy Gambrell, Heather Amburgey and Seth Wilson; sister-in-law, Dana (G. David)



Howard and nine great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Muriel (Roesch) Farr. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Rev. Wynston Dixon officiating and military rites accorded by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday at the



funeral home with Masonic, Eastern Star and Scottish Rite services at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227 or to Christ Church United Methodist, 700 S. Marshall Rd., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com